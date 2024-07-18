OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, Recognized as a Summer 2024 Category Leader by SourceForge

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, the leading B2B payment platform, announced its recognition as a Summer 2024 Category Leader by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This is a testament to the high praise and satisfaction from the platform’s users, distinguishing OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, as a best-in-class solution among over 90,000 products on SourceForge.

SourceForge, which attracts nearly 20 million visitors per month seeking business software and solutions, grants the Summer 2024 Leader Award to select products with the highest levels of user satisfaction and positive reviews. OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money’s achievement highlights the platform’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our valued customers.

To celebrate this significant achievement, SourceForge has awarded OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money with the SourceForge Summer 2024 Leader Award badge. This honor signifies the product’s excellence and enhances its visibility among potential users seeking reliable and top-rated business software.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers business payment solutions. The payment platforms integrate with over 22,000 banks and various payroll and accounting software to streamline financial tasks for businesses of all sizes. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, helps small and medium businesses manage payroll with credit cards, enhances cash flow, and offers rewards.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers user-friendly accounting tools and affordable pricing. It integrates with popular accounting software and provides various payment options, including ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments. With nearly one million users and over $75 billion transactions, the platform ensures efficient payment solutions and regular updates to meet global financial standards. The mobile app is available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

