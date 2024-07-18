SA\'s unemployment rate below national average

Release date: 18/07/24

South Australia’s unemployment rate is yet again below the national average.

Today’s Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) labour force figures for June 2024 show South Australia’s unemployment rate is now 3.9 per cent, below the national rate of 4.1 per cent.

South Australia’s unemployment rate was equal to New South Wales and Queensland, and below Victoria and the Northern Territory.

South Australia’s unemployment rate has only had a 3 in front of it 12 times since monthly records began 46 years ago. All these instances have been under the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Today’s result means that South Australia’s labour market remains at near record strength and continues to outperform the nation.

There are now 939,100 people employed in South Australia, almost 40,000 more than at the time of the 2022 state election. Over 50 per cent of these jobs created have been full-time.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

South Australia’s labour market continues to outperform the rest of the nation.

It is a very promising sign that South Australia’s unemployment rate has maintained a 3 in front of it in the face of significant national economic headwinds.

Near record strength in our labour market provides confidence heading into a period of economic uncertainty as interest rate rises continue to hit households and businesses.