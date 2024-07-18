Submit Release
MPNSCS on policy and 2025 budget preparation

 

The Ministry of Police, National Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS) discussed its policy and budget plans in a meeting today.

The meeting has covered the following:

  1. Presentation and Updates of the GNUT 100 Days Policy Implementation and GNUT Policy Statements for Translation
  2. MPNSCS Institutional Strengthening Reform Programme and the Development of the RSIPF and CSSI Roadmap on Capability and Capacity
  3. 2025 Budget Preparations

MPNSCS Permanent Secretary Karen Galokale emphasised the importance of aligning the ministry’s activities and budget with the government’s priorities.

She stressed the need for executive-level discussions to address challenges, identify resource optimisation opportunities, forward planning in the direction that policing and correctional should be heading towards and develop evidence-based recommendations for the 2025 budget.

The ministry’s focus on policy translation, institutional reforms, and proactive budget planning underscores its commitment to delivering effective public safety and security services for the people of the Solomon Islands.

