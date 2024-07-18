Kingdom Kome and DJ RUEN Unveil Sophomore Album "Malbec 2" Featuring Star-Studded Lineup

CMNWLTH Record Label Kingdom Kome profile picture RUEN profile picture for Press Malbec 2 by Kingdom Kome and RUEN out on July 19th Tracklist artist for Malbec 2 by Kingdom Kome and RUEN

"Malbec 2" Drops July 19th with Collaborations from Planet Asia, Che Uno, Asun Eastwood, and More

This album is our finest work yet, a true reflection of our journey and growth.” — Kingdom Kome

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom Kome and DJ RUEN return with their anticipated sophomore collaboration, “Malbec 2,” set to drop on July 19th through CMNWLTH and Walking With Enoch Music. Much like the bold, robust flavors of the Malbec wine that inspired its name, this album presents a rich blend of hard-hitting hip-hop and mass appeal, aged to perfection.

“Malbec 2” features a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Planet Asia, Che Uno, Asun Eastwood, Salazar El Tabaquero, Charlie St. Clout, D.U.Ivan, Lil Raw, Niko IS, Nick Garcia, Shottie, and Webbz. RUEN’s production is both gritty and polished, providing a dynamic backdrop for Kingdom Kome’s raw and poetic lyricism, much like a fine wine balances complexity with smoothness.

The first single off the album, “Crush Grapes,” set the tone for a project that explores themes of perseverance, ambition, and resilience. Other standout tracks include “Buen Provecho,” featuring Che Uno and Asun Eastwood, and the lyrically charged “Zip Em Up,” featuring Planet Asia. “We So Fresh,” featuring Salazar El Tabaquero, brings a vibrant, energetic vibe, while “Money on My Mind,” featuring Charlie St. Clout, dives into the relentless pursuit of success and financial freedom.

The highlighted single, “Money on My Mind,” encapsulates the album’s essence with its catchy hook and compelling verses. Kingdom Kome’s sharp lyrics and storytelling skills shine through lines like “I stack this paper always on my grind / I brush it off my shoulders cuz I ain’t got no time,” illustrating his relentless work ethic and focus on success. Just as a skilled vintner selects the finest grapes, Kingdom Kome carefully crafts his verses to deliver maximum impact.

Throughout “Malbec 2,” Kingdom Kome’s lyrical narratives are enriched by RUEN’s masterful production, which balances traditional hip-hop elements with innovative sounds, akin to the way a fine Malbec wine melds fruitiness with a hint of spice. The album is a sonic journey that captures the essence of the streets while resonating deeply with listeners from all walks of life.

“Malbec 2” stands as a vivid testament to Kingdom Kome and DJ RUEN’s creative evolution and enduring partnership. The album’s intricate production and thought-provoking lyrics reflect the meticulous care of winemaking, delivering a rich and satisfying experience. This project promises to be a significant contribution to Hip Hop, capturing both the raw energy and refined artistry that define Kingdom Kome and DJ RUEN’s musical legacy. This album is a celebration of their unique voice in hip-hop, an exploration of their shared artistic vision, and a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence.

Kingdom Kome X RUEN - Money On My Mind Ft. Charlie St. Clout