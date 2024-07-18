First of new fleet brings premiere tactical airlifter to 910th

The 910th Airlift Wing’s first C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft arrived at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, on July 16, 2024, as the unit begins its transition from its fleet of eight legacy C-130H Hercules aircraft.

“The 910th Airlift Wing’s tactical airlift and aerial spray missions require a capable, reliable and adaptable airframe,” said Col. Mike Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander. “Our C-130H Hercules aircraft have provided that for decades, and as we retire them from service at Youngstown Air Reserve Station we look forward to continuing their track record of success with a fleet of new C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.”

Conducting its maiden voyage from its place of composition at the Lockheed Martin production facility in Marietta, Georgia, Maj. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 22nd Air Force Commander, piloted the new aircraft’s first journey to Youngstown ARS.

“The C-130J-30 Super Hercules is not just an aircraft,” said Coburn. “It is a symbol of our shared dedication to excellence, resilience and service. It embodies the spirit of the 910th Airlift Wing, and of the 22nd Air Force. A spirit that is rooted in courage determination and our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

From within the aircraft, the crew had front-row seats to the dynamic sound of the engines, capable of climbing faster and higher, flying farther at a higher cruise speed and taking off and landing in a shorter distance. Culminating its first tour with a flyover of its new home, the C-130J-30 landed at Youngstown ARS before a crowd of news media representatives, distinguished visitors and Citizen Airmen.

Bill “Shaggy” Andrews, Lockheed Martin vice president of air mobility and maritime missions domestic programs, spoke during the ceremony welcoming the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.

“This aircraft was constructed by a workforce who invested over 78,000 hours of committed labor to provide you, the warfighters, with a capable, versatile and combat-ready platform, specifically designed for your mission… to provide agile combat support and employment, tactical airlift and aerial spray,” said Andrews.

Sporting a rich history of C-130 aircraft, the 910th Airlift Wing first premiered C-130B aircraft in 1981 and has operated different variants for more than 40 years, including its tactical airlift and aerial spray missions. The wing's current fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft are models from 1989 to 1992. They were assigned to the unit when the 910th received its Airlift Wing designation in 1994. They’ve carried the unit through 30 years of mission effectiveness in the tactical airlift genre.

Representing one of Youngtown Air Reserve Station’s community partners, Josh Prest, the executive director of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission, took the stage to inform the local community of what the new planes mean to them.

“For those of you that don’t know this (the transition to C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft) will represent a nearly one billion dollar influx into our local economy adding on to the fact that this air base remains the second largest employer in the area and one of the pillars of our community,” said Prest.

The new C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft are valued at approximately $109.75 million per aircraft for a total investment of roughly $878 million for Youngstown ARS and the Mahoning Valley. At the same time according to the Air Force’s C-130J-30 fact sheet, the Super Hercules will save the 910th Airlift Wing long-term costs as the aircraft reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating and support costs and provides life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models.

Closing with the Air Force Song, guests attending the event then walked through the C-130J-30 Super Hercules’ cargo bay and into the flight deck to witness where the newest music over the Mahoning Valley will be made.