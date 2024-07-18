Collegiate Foodservice Association Presents Highest Honor to Patti Klos, Tufts University

Patti Klos, senior director of dining services at Tufts University, is the 2024 winner of NACUFS' Theodore W. Minah Distinguished Service Award.

Award recognizes distinguished service and leadership within campus dining

It’s not just an accolade; it’s a reminder that service is a powerful force – one that connects us, shapes our careers, and leaves a lasting impression.” — Patti Klos

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) has awarded its highest honor, the Theodore W. Minah Distinguished Service Award, this year to Patti Klos, senior director of dining services at Tufts University. NACUFS Immediate Past President Kerry Paterson presented the award on Wednesday at a special reception during the NACUFS 2024 National Conference taking place this week in Louisville, Kentucky.

Klos, who became the 58th president of NACUFS in 2017, first joined NACUFS as a college intern. Volunteering in numerous capacities over the years, Klos has served on campus review teams, judged awards, planned conferences, and much more, but the pinnacle, she said, was serving as a regional and then national president and serving on the NACUFS Board of Trustees.

“Through these experiences, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with hundreds of members across institutions nationwide,” Klos said. “I treasure the conversations I’ve had over lunch or breaks at conferences, in workshops, on task forces, and while touring numerous campuses. I’ve learned tremendous lessons from how other campuses operate and how the people on those campuses view themselves, their jobs, and their institutions. Volunteering has enriched my life, providing satisfaction beyond measure. I believe my deep commitment to collaboration has yielded, for me, a career steeped in richness and opportunity.”

Klos’s career has spanned 35 years at Tufts University, as well as time spent at Indiana State University and Northern Illinois University following an internship with the University of Michigan. She credits NACUFS as the bridge that connected her to the opportunities that shaped her career, she said.

“Now, with the Minah Distinguished Service Award, I feel a renewed sense of purpose,” Klos said. “It’s not just an accolade; it’s a reminder that service is a powerful force – one that connects us, shapes our careers, and leaves a lasting impression. As I continue my journey, I carry this honor with pride, knowing that service isn’t just what I do; it’s who I am.”

Previous winners can be found at https://www.nacufs.org/MinahPastWinners.

About NACUFS:

The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) was founded in 1958 by a group of college and university foodservice professionals from across the United States. Since its inception, NACUFS has focused on its mission to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining by providing members with the programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking.

NACUFS institutional members range from private colleges to large public universities, including two-year and four-year institutions, spanning the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and beyond. Industry members include food and equipment manufacturers, distributors, brokers, foodservice support companies, councils, boards, trade associations, advisory commissions and other professional groups. For more information, visit NACUFS.org.