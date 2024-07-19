NACUFS Announces New Board Chairperson, Chairperson-Elect & Trustees

The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) on Friday announced its 67th chairperson, Rahul Shrivastav, executive director of dining & hospitality at Indiana University.

Rahul Shrivastav, Indiana University, named 67th chairperson

Together, we will continue to shape the future of collegiate dining, fostering environments where every NACUFS member and the millions of students they serve can thrive.” — Rahul Shrivastav

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) on Friday announced its 67th chairperson, Rahul Shrivastav, executive director of dining & hospitality at Indiana University, and initiated five members to the NACUFS Board of Trustees during its annual General Membership Assembly held at the NACUFS 2024 National Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

“As NACUFS continues to pave the way for excellence in collegiate dining, the progress and growth we have enjoyed as an organization stand as a testament to our shared dedication as members, leaders and volunteers,” Shrivastav said. “Inspired by our vision to transform campus community experiences, we look ahead with confidence. Drawing from our rich history, we will continue to innovate and lead, ensuring NACUFS remains a cornerstone for members striving to create dining experiences that are both exceptional and inclusive. Together, we will continue to shape the future of collegiate dining, fostering environments where every NACUFS member and the millions of students they serve can thrive.”

The following individuals were installed on the NACUFS Board of Trustees.

Christopher Toote, 2024-2025 chairperson-elect

University of Chicago

Ginnie Dunleavy, treasurer

Rhode Island School of Design

David Annis, trustee

University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Dustin Cutler, trustee

Cornell University

Jill Horst, trustee

University of California – Santa Barbara

Eric Montell, trustee

Stanford University

These trustees will join other current board members: Kory Samuels, Rochester Institute of Technology, immediate past chairperson; Sojo Alex, Envision Strategies; Garett DiStefano, University of Massachusetts; Douglas Frazier, George Washington University; Stacey Hepburn-James, Yale University; Peter Testory, University of Wisconsin – Madison Housing; and Robert Nelson, NACUFS president & chief executive officer.

The Board of Trustees is the volunteer-based governing board for the association and sets its strategic direction.

###

About NACUFS:

The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) was founded in 1958 by a group of college and university foodservice professionals from across the United States. Since its inception, NACUFS has focused on its mission to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining by providing members with the programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking.

NACUFS institutional members range from private colleges to large public universities, including two-year and four-year institutions, spanning the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and beyond. Industry members include food and equipment manufacturers, distributors, brokers, foodservice support companies, councils, boards, trade associations, advisory commissions and other professional groups. For more information, visit NACUFS.org.