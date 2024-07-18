Hot Shots Pickleball Club Announces Spring 2025 Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Indoor Facility in Canton, Ohio
Your Rookie to Pro Destination for Drinks and DinksNORTH CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Shots Pickleball Club is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a state-of-the-art indoor, dedicated pickleball facility in the dynamic community of North Canton, Ohio, located at 6320 Promway Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720.
The club will officially open its doors to the public in Spring 2025 offering a vibrant and engaging club environment for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels.
With pickleball being the fastest-growing sport in America, Hot Shots Pickleball Club is set to become a hub for both competitive and recreational play. Soon to be the largest club in Stark County, Ohio, the club features 9 premium indoor courts with 21-foot-high ceilings in a climate-controlled environment ensuring optimal playing experience year-round.
The club will include a pro-shop, café, bar, and locker area to enhance the player experience. Additional features, programs, and special events will be revealed soon.
Key features
· 9 premium dedicated indoor pickleball courts with superior lighting and court surfacing
· A pro shop stocked with the latest gear and expert staff to help with all your pickleball needs
· On-site coaching and player development programs led by certified pickleball instructors
· League play, drills, open play, and tournaments for varied skill levels and age groups
· Private shower and lockers
· A bar with alcoholic beverages
· A comfortable lounge area for relaxation and socializing
· A café to include casual food creations to keep players energized
· A dedicated (PR) Prep and Recovery area to reinforce health, wellness, and continued pickleball play
Visit https://www.hotshotspbc.com for any media inquiries or to sign up for announcements.
Jeanette Nelson
Gossamer Marketing Group
+1 330-238-3111
hotshotspickleballclub@gmail.com