Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,783 in the last 365 days.

Hot Shots Pickleball Club Announces Spring 2025 Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Indoor Facility in Canton, Ohio

Hot Shot Pickleball Club

Your Rookie to Pro Destination for Drinks and Dinks

NORTH CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Shots Pickleball Club is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a state-of-the-art indoor, dedicated pickleball facility in the dynamic community of North Canton, Ohio, located at 6320 Promway Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720.

The club will officially open its doors to the public in Spring 2025 offering a vibrant and engaging club environment for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels.

With pickleball being the fastest-growing sport in America, Hot Shots Pickleball Club is set to become a hub for both competitive and recreational play. Soon to be the largest club in Stark County, Ohio, the club features 9 premium indoor courts with 21-foot-high ceilings in a climate-controlled environment ensuring optimal playing experience year-round.

The club will include a pro-shop, café, bar, and locker area to enhance the player experience. Additional features, programs, and special events will be revealed soon.

Key features

· 9 premium dedicated indoor pickleball courts with superior lighting and court surfacing

· A pro shop stocked with the latest gear and expert staff to help with all your pickleball needs

· On-site coaching and player development programs led by certified pickleball instructors

· League play, drills, open play, and tournaments for varied skill levels and age groups

· Private shower and lockers

· A bar with alcoholic beverages

· A comfortable lounge area for relaxation and socializing

· A café to include casual food creations to keep players energized

· A dedicated (PR) Prep and Recovery area to reinforce health, wellness, and continued pickleball play


Visit https://www.hotshotspbc.com for any media inquiries or to sign up for announcements.

Jeanette Nelson
Gossamer Marketing Group
+1 330-238-3111
hotshotspickleballclub@gmail.com

You just read:

Hot Shots Pickleball Club Announces Spring 2025 Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Indoor Facility in Canton, Ohio

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more