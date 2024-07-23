Historic Collaboration: American Pops Orchestra and Fellowship Warriors Incorporated Jointly Host Empowerment Symposium
Features a Virtual American Pops Orchestra Performance, a Southwest Warriors vs. MARTA Basketball Game, and TV Talk Show Host “Chicago's Fly Guy” Shelton Smith
We are thrilled to collaborate with APO, MARTA, and Shelton Smith who is a BeSpire TV Talk Show Host and I-Heart Radio Personality with a 97% high school graduation rate among the youth he mentored.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro Luke Frazier, the founder of the American Pops Orchestra (APO), said he is grateful for the opportunity to bring high-quality programming (virtual) to the Atlanta community, coordinating with Fellowship Warriors Incorporated (FW Inc.) that is hosting its Premier Empowerment Symposium and Basketball Exhibition Game on Saturday, August 17th at the Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317 from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm with a free deli luncheon, free door prizes and free admission for students and community supporters of all ages.
— Aldis Presley, CEO of FW Inc.
This year's theme, "Youth Champions: A Journey of Growth Through Sports and Music," promises to provide inspiration and empowerment through a dynamic blend of sports, leadership teamwork activities, and musical engagement. APO has a relationship with PBS and is known for connecting with audiences, celebrating music, and building community. APO is dedicated to bringing American popular music to diverse new audiences in dynamic ways, making them the perfect partner for this event.
In addition to the virtual musical performance, the symposium will also feature a “Win-Execute-Team” session moderated by TV Talk Show Host Shelton Smith that will develop leadership skills and inspire the youth attendees to reach for their dreams. This session will be followed by a Southwest Warriors vs. the Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Basketball Exhibition Game.
"We are thrilled to host this symposium in collaboration with APO, MARTA, and Shelton Smith," said Aldis Presley who is the Coach of Southwest Warriors and the President & CEO of FW Inc. Presley stated, “Smith is a talented BeSpire TV Talk Show Host and I-Heart Radio Personality who brings 27 years of youth mentorship experience with an impressive record of 97% high school graduation among the youth he has mentored.”
Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired and entertained by some of Atlanta’s and our nation’s finest performers and speakers. You can support FW Inc.’s mission of empowering and uplifting the community by signing up for this event on their website.
Payton Onasis Mack
Fellowship Warriors Incorporated
+1 470-730-4253 ext. 401
info@swfiwarriors.org