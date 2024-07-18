Guide to the Philippines Wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2024
Guide to the Philippines Recognized as a Traveler-Favorite Philippine Travel Booking Website and Agency.MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guide to the Philippines (www.guidetothephilippines.ph), an online booking website and travel agency that offers everything you need for a Philippine vacation, is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2024. The award honors businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.
“We are honored to be included among travelers’ favorites this year. Winning the Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Award for 2 years in a row is a testament to our commitment to providing great experiences and customer service to our guests who want an easier way to plan and book a Philippine vacation.” said Rabbi Vincent L. Ang, Managing Director of Guide to the Philippines.
“Congratulations to Guide to the Philippines on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat, and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”
Check out all the reviews and discover more about Guide to the Philippines here: https://www.tripadvisor.com.ph/Attraction_Review-g298573-d23573324-Reviews-Guide_to_the_Philippines-Manila_Metro_Manila_Luzon.html.
About Guide to the Philippines
Guide to the Philippines is the largest online marketplace for Philippine travel. Launched in 2019, Guide to the Philippines is an online marketplace and travel agency where you can book everything you need for your Philippine vacation on one website. Find the biggest collection of tours and day passes, all-inclusive packages, airport transfers, car rental, hotels and compare flights prices to top destinations in the Philippines.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.
Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following:
www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.viator.com.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2023
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
