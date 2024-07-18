Grothman Announces Hearing on DoD Platform and Performance Costs

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) will hold a hearing titled “Wasteful Spending and Inefficiencies: Examining DoD Platform Performance and Costs.” The subcommittee hearing will examine multiple programs within the Department of Defense (DoD) which are behind schedule and significantly above budget, leading to massive cost overruns inflicted on American taxpayers. This hearing will also examine the lack of accountability at DoD enabling this waste, fraud, and abuse.

“The DoD is one of the worst money managers in the United States. Wasteful programs have led to massive cost overruns which is felt by U.S. taxpayers. It is no wonder the DoD has failed six audits consecutively when project after project is behind schedule and costlier than expected. The DoD must be held accountable, and this hearing is a great example to do just that,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Wasteful Spending and Inefficiencies: Examining DoD Platform Performance and Costs”

DATE: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mr. Moshe Schwartz, Senior Fellow of Acquisition Policy, National Defense Industrial Association

Ms. Mackenzie Eaglen, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Mr. Bryan Clark, Senior Fellow and Director, Center for Defense Concepts and Technology, Hudson Institute

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.