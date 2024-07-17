Submit Release
Promotion of RCCC Intelligence Officer

Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) Intelligence Officer Steward Soni, has recently promoted to the rank of Inspector as an Overall In-Charge of RCCC Intelligence Unit.

Inspector Steward Soni received his letter of promotion from the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr Mactus Forau at the Correctional Headquarters, Rove in Honiara.

Commissioner Forau says, “I have the trust and confidence in you as you received your promotion, it’s not an easy to get such a promotion but you deserved it as a leader who always lead by example to officers under your supervision, keep it up”.

“Promotions comes with responsibilities, accountabilities and challenges but as a Team we can achieve our mandates and obligations together. Our strategic direction and core business sets a clear direction for us going forward”.

Commissioner Forau, on behalf of his Senior Executives, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files do congratulates Inspector Soni of his promotion and wish him all the best, as he take up his new responsibility.

CSSI Press

Distribution channels:


