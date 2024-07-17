Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,882 in the last 365 days.

New funding provided for local emergency operations centres

CANADA, July 17 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is administered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive approximately $1.4 million from the CEPF as follows:

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – EOC equipment
Amount: $29,906

Capital Regional District – EOC training and development
Amount: $30,000

Central Kootenay Regional District – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $29,650

Central Okanagan Regional District – EOC equipment and training 2024
Regional partners: Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation
Amount: $140,652

Central Saanich – Peninsula emergency operations training and equipment upgrades
Regional partners: North Saanich
Amount: $60,000

Comox Valley Regional District – 2024 multi-jurisdictional EOC resiliency project
Regional partners: Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland
Amount: $150,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District – 2024 regional EOC project
Regional partners: Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan
Amount: $150,000

East Kootenay Regional District – EOC preparedness and modernization
Regional partners: Canal Flats, Cranbrook, Fernie, Invermere, Kimberly, Radium Hot Springs, ?aq’am First Nation
Amount: $210,000

Elkford – Elkford emergency operations enhancements
Amount: $27,129

Esquimalt – tabletop exercise
Amount: $6,000

Halfway River First Nation – radio equipment for EOC
Amount: $25,700

Homalco First Nation – 2024 mobile EOC capability
Amount: $25,277

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District – emergency back-up power generator
Amount: $30,000

Lytton First Nation – 2024 EOC facility
Amount: $30,000

Merritt – EOC capacity building project 2024
Amount: $29,115

Nelson – 2024 EOC enhancement project
Amount: $30,000

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – EOC training
Amount: $29,450

Oliver – enhancing Oliver’s emergency program capacity
Amount: $30,000

Princeton – EOC coms/equipment, computers and furniture
Amount: $30,000

Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – enhancing EOC preparedness
Amount: $30,000

Smithers – EOC training project
Regional partners: Telkwa
Amount: $59,500

Spallumcheen – EOC supplies
Amount: $8,850

Splatsin First Nation – EOC start-up
Amount: $27,910.40

T’it’q’et – EOC
Amount: $30,000

Tseshaht First Nation – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $29,511

Upper Similkameen First Nation – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $30,000

Vernon – EOC equipment and training project 2024
Amount: $30,000

Whistler – EOC room technological upgrades
Amount: $14,459

Xwchiyo:m First Nation (Cheam) – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $29,228

You just read:

New funding provided for local emergency operations centres

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more