New funding provided for local emergency operations centres
CANADA, July 17 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is administered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.
Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive approximately $1.4 million from the CEPF as follows:
Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – EOC equipment
Amount: $29,906
Capital Regional District – EOC training and development
Amount: $30,000
Central Kootenay Regional District – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $29,650
Central Okanagan Regional District – EOC equipment and training 2024
Regional partners: Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation
Amount: $140,652
Central Saanich – Peninsula emergency operations training and equipment upgrades
Regional partners: North Saanich
Amount: $60,000
Comox Valley Regional District – 2024 multi-jurisdictional EOC resiliency project
Regional partners: Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland
Amount: $150,000
Cowichan Valley Regional District – 2024 regional EOC project
Regional partners: Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan
Amount: $150,000
East Kootenay Regional District – EOC preparedness and modernization
Regional partners: Canal Flats, Cranbrook, Fernie, Invermere, Kimberly, Radium Hot Springs, ?aq’am First Nation
Amount: $210,000
Elkford – Elkford emergency operations enhancements
Amount: $27,129
Esquimalt – tabletop exercise
Amount: $6,000
Halfway River First Nation – radio equipment for EOC
Amount: $25,700
Homalco First Nation – 2024 mobile EOC capability
Amount: $25,277
Kootenay-Boundary Regional District – emergency back-up power generator
Amount: $30,000
Lytton First Nation – 2024 EOC facility
Amount: $30,000
Merritt – EOC capacity building project 2024
Amount: $29,115
Nelson – 2024 EOC enhancement project
Amount: $30,000
Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – EOC training
Amount: $29,450
Oliver – enhancing Oliver’s emergency program capacity
Amount: $30,000
Princeton – EOC coms/equipment, computers and furniture
Amount: $30,000
Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – enhancing EOC preparedness
Amount: $30,000
Smithers – EOC training project
Regional partners: Telkwa
Amount: $59,500
Spallumcheen – EOC supplies
Amount: $8,850
Splatsin First Nation – EOC start-up
Amount: $27,910.40
T’it’q’et – EOC
Amount: $30,000
Tseshaht First Nation – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $29,511
Upper Similkameen First Nation – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $30,000
Vernon – EOC equipment and training project 2024
Amount: $30,000
Whistler – EOC room technological upgrades
Amount: $14,459
Xwchiyo:m First Nation (Cheam) – EOC equipment and training
Amount: $29,228