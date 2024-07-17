New funding provided for local emergency operations centres

CANADA, July 17 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is administered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive approximately $1.4 million from the CEPF as follows:

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – EOC equipment

Amount: $29,906

Capital Regional District – EOC training and development

Amount: $30,000

Central Kootenay Regional District – EOC equipment and training

Amount: $29,650

Central Okanagan Regional District – EOC equipment and training 2024

Regional partners: Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation

Amount: $140,652

Central Saanich – Peninsula emergency operations training and equipment upgrades

Regional partners: North Saanich

Amount: $60,000

Comox Valley Regional District – 2024 multi-jurisdictional EOC resiliency project

Regional partners: Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland

Amount: $150,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District – 2024 regional EOC project

Regional partners: Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan

Amount: $150,000

East Kootenay Regional District – EOC preparedness and modernization

Regional partners: Canal Flats, Cranbrook, Fernie, Invermere, Kimberly, Radium Hot Springs, ?aq’am First Nation

Amount: $210,000

Elkford – Elkford emergency operations enhancements

Amount: $27,129

Esquimalt – tabletop exercise

Amount: $6,000

Halfway River First Nation – radio equipment for EOC

Amount: $25,700

Homalco First Nation – 2024 mobile EOC capability

Amount: $25,277

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District – emergency back-up power generator

Amount: $30,000

Lytton First Nation – 2024 EOC facility

Amount: $30,000

Merritt – EOC capacity building project 2024

Amount: $29,115

Nelson – 2024 EOC enhancement project

Amount: $30,000

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – EOC training

Amount: $29,450

Oliver – enhancing Oliver’s emergency program capacity

Amount: $30,000

Princeton – EOC coms/equipment, computers and furniture

Amount: $30,000

Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – enhancing EOC preparedness

Amount: $30,000

Smithers – EOC training project

Regional partners: Telkwa

Amount: $59,500

Spallumcheen – EOC supplies

Amount: $8,850

Splatsin First Nation – EOC start-up

Amount: $27,910.40

T’it’q’et – EOC

Amount: $30,000

Tseshaht First Nation – EOC equipment and training

Amount: $29,511

Upper Similkameen First Nation – EOC equipment and training

Amount: $30,000

Vernon – EOC equipment and training project 2024

Amount: $30,000

Whistler – EOC room technological upgrades

Amount: $14,459

Xwchiyo:m First Nation (Cheam) – EOC equipment and training

Amount: $29,228