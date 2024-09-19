Empowering Massage Therapists and Estheticians through Specialized Oncology Training

Online & In-Person Oncology Massage and Oncology Esthetics Training:

UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greet The Day , a pioneer in integrative oncology care, is thrilled to announce its award-winning training programs in Oncology Massage and Oncology Esthetics. These comprehensive courses, designed specifically for licensed massage therapists and estheticians, provide essential knowledge and skills to safely provide massage and facial treatments for clients in cancer treatment, or with a history of thereof. Offered both online and in-person, these programs empower professionals to make a significant impact on the lives of cancer patients and survivors.Recent Recognition from the American Massage Therapy Association:Greet The Day is honored to have recently received a prestigious award from the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) in recognition of our exceptional commitment to advancing oncology massage education. This award further validates our mission to deliver high-quality training and improve the well-being of those affected by cancer.Are you a licensed massage therapist or esthetician? Do you still need to take an oncology massage program? If so, join us live online November 9-11, 2024, for the Oncology Massage Intro program.It's obvious why massage therapists need to know this information, but why are massage modifications so important for an esthetician to learn about? From the moment the esthetician touches their client's face, décolleté and shoulders with the cleanse portion of the facial, the "massage" has started, and continues through the course of the facial.Your class instructor, Miechelle Juul Hwang, works closely with the oncology community in private practice and hospital-based settings. She is a rich source of valuable information, and therapists always say how much they enjoyed her class and learnt from her. To register, complete the class registration form at https://greettheday.org/ intro/.Oncology Massage Introduction – 16 CE Credits:This introductory course, available both in-person and live online, offers 16 CE credits and teaches essential modifications for safely delivering massage and facial treatments to clients who have completed cancer treatment and are at risk of developing lymphedema, a common side effect of cancer therapies. This program is ideal for both massage therapists and estheticians seeking to expand their skill set.Oncology Esthetics Massage – 4 CE Credits:This recorded 4 CE webinar focuses on modifying skincare and facial treatments for oncology clients, with a specific emphasis on clients who have or are at risk of lymphedema. Estheticians will gain valuable skills in customizing treatments to ensure the safety and comfort of their oncology clients.Oncology Massage and Skin Care Foundation Program – 32 CE Credits:Our most comprehensive program, this 32 CE credit course provides in-depth instruction on oncology massage and esthetic modifications for individuals undergoing or who have completed cancer treatments. Designed for massage therapists, estheticians, and allied healthcare professionals, this foundation program equips participants with the skills needed to offer safe, therapeutic care.Oncology Massage Refresher Course:For those who have already completed the Foundation Program, our refresher course offers an essential update on oncology massage techniques and esthetic care for clients with lymphedema or at risk of developing it. Stay current on best practices with this NCBTMB and S4OM-approved course.Client Testimonials:“This was an awesome, on-point training. Beautifully supported and well thought out. I loved the content, timeline, and workflow. Well done all around.”– Alison R., Esthetician, Desert Hot Springs“In the 30 years I’ve been a massage therapist, this workshop was one of the best continuing education workshops I’ve ever attended. Thank you for your dedication and passion.”– Amy C., Massage Therapist, Los AngelesAccreditations and Certifications:Our programs are recognized and accredited by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB) and the Society for Oncology Massage (S4OM). With the recent award from AMTA, Greet The Day continues to set the standard in oncology massage and esthetics training.About Greet The Day:Founded in 2003 by Scott Duncan, Greet The Day has served over 21,000 oncology clients through a variety of complimentary services, including infusion center massages, spa day retreats, and client clinic programs. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for people affected by cancer through education and integrative oncology care.Our educators work alongside healthcare professionals, including social workers, nurses, and physicians, to deliver comprehensive post-graduate training programs for therapists. These programs are a crucial part of bridging the gap between patient needs and therapist skills, enabling professionals to offer safe, supportive care to oncology clients.Private Contracts and Spa Training:In addition to our public offerings, Greet The Day partners with renowned spas around the world to establish oncology spa best practices. We help spa teams implement standardized education and training, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for oncology clients.Join Us Today:Cancer patients and survivors deserve the best care possible. Join our award-winning programs and become an essential part of the future of oncology massage and esthetics. Your training will not only enhance your career but also make a profound impact on the well-being of your clients.For more information on our programs, visit [ https://greettheday.org/ ] or contact us at [info@greettheday.org].About Greet The Day:Greet The Day is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on improving the quality of life for cancer patients and survivors through integrative oncology care. We offer a range of educational programs for therapists, with all proceeds directly supporting our oncology client services.

