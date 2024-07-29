New Book 'Size Matters' Offers Large Women a Comprehensive Guide to Living Well
written by Leslie C. Glass; on sale July 30, 2024
. . . a wonderfully practical and useful tool . . . profoundly personal. I would enthusiastically share this book with anyone interested in living less fearfully and more joyfully in their bodies.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new self-help book, 'Size Matters: The Large Woman’s Comprehensive Guide to Living Well' by Leslie C. Glass.
— Darci Thoune, PhD, professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
'Size Matters' provides a comprehensive road map to support large women in claiming their right to live full and satisfying lives. It centers the experiences of one of the most overlooked, undervalued groups in our society—women who live in large bodies—and boldly challenges the idea that their needs, desires, and basic human rights are not important because of the size of their bodies and the disdain society has for them. In doing so, it uplifts its subjects and affirms to them the simple yet profound phrase so sadly absent from many of their lives: “You matter!”
A stunning new offering from the author of “The Large Person’s Bill of Rights,” 'Size Matters: The Large Woman’s Comprehensive Guide to Living Well' releases on July 30, 2024.
'As large women in America, we spend our entire lives consuming information that sends the message—sometimes subtle, but often harsh and unkind—that we are not valued. As a result, we often internalize these messages as negative beliefs about ourselves and begin to treat ourselves accordingly . . . settling for less than we deserve in every aspect of our lives. This book is the beginning of a conversation about how we get here, and what we can do to reclaim a sense of personal power in how we live. It is the large woman’s road map for a lifelong journey of well being that is derived from the knowledge that living well is our fundamental right.
Inside, you will find everything that you need to begin to tear up the narrative that large women deserve substandard treatment and to replace it with a renewed sense of your own worth. What you will NOT find is a single sentence that suggests that you need to change anything about your body in order to live a full and satisfying life. Come and join the revolution!'
'About the Author'
Leslie C. Glass is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and couples and family therapist (MFT) with 26 years of experience working in the mental health field. Since 2007, she has owned and operated a private psychotherapy practice in Philadelphia, PA, specializing in providing therapeutic support for the LGBTQ+ and ethnic minority communities, and in the treatment of trauma-related disorders. She is also currently building a niche and specialty around clinical work with women who live in large bodies.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
'Size Matters: The Large Woman’s Comprehensive Guide to Living Well' (paperback, 154 pages, $16.95 / Kindle e-book $8.99) is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
