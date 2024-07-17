H.R. 7406, DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024

H.R.7406 would authorize the appropriation of $90 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for the National Institutes of Health to operate and report on the INCLUDE (INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE) project; $90 million was appropriated for that project in 2024. The project includes studies, clinical trials, research, and training related to Down syndrome and co-occurring conditions. Assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts and using historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $355 million over the 2024-2029 period and $91 million after 2029.