H.R. 8302, HUD Evaluation and Optimization Commission Act of 2024

H.R. 8302 would establish a commission to review and evaluate programs at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and make legislative recommendations. The bill would require the Commission to hold monthly meetings and submit a final report within 18 months of its first meeting.

Using information from HUD and the Office of Personnel Management, CBO estimates that it would cost $4 million in 2025 and 2026 to implement the bill; those costs would primarily be for staffing the commission. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

