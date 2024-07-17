Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,894 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 3161, CDFI Fund Transparency Act

H.R. 3161 would require the Secretary of the Treasury, or designee, to testify annually before the Congress about the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, including its operations in the previous year and steps the department and fund are taking to support financial institutions that aid community development.

Because the Secretary of the Treasury regularly testifies before the Congress, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3161 would not have a significant cost. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

You just read:

H.R. 3161, CDFI Fund Transparency Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more