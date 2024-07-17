H.R. 3161, CDFI Fund Transparency Act

H.R. 3161 would require the Secretary of the Treasury, or designee, to testify annually before the Congress about the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, including its operations in the previous year and steps the department and fund are taking to support financial institutions that aid community development.

Because the Secretary of the Treasury regularly testifies before the Congress, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3161 would not have a significant cost. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.