Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,894 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 8450, Phosphate and Potash Protection Act of 2024

H.R. 8450 would require the Department of the Interior (DOI) to assess whether potash, phosphates, and other minerals necessary to produce fertilizer should be designated as critical minerals under the Energy Act of 2020 and report to the Congress on those findings. The bill also would direct DOI to evaluate its current policies related to approving permits and leasing land for development of those minerals and submit recommendations to the Congress on ways to support their domestic production.

Based on the costs of similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

You just read:

H.R. 8450, Phosphate and Potash Protection Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more