H.R. 8450, Phosphate and Potash Protection Act of 2024

H.R. 8450 would require the Department of the Interior (DOI) to assess whether potash, phosphates, and other minerals necessary to produce fertilizer should be designated as critical minerals under the Energy Act of 2020 and report to the Congress on those findings. The bill also would direct DOI to evaluate its current policies related to approving permits and leasing land for development of those minerals and submit recommendations to the Congress on ways to support their domestic production.

Based on the costs of similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.