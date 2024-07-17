Submit Release
H.R. 8152, Remote Access Security Act

H.R. 8152 would authorize the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an agency of the Department of Commerce, to issue licenses and impose penalties on exporters of technology that could be accessed over a network connection between foreign and U.S. entities, such as a cloud computing service. Under its current regulations, BIS can require licenses or impose penalties for the export, reexport, or in-country transfer of such technology. It is not authorized to take those actions when the technology is remotely accessed by foreign entities.

