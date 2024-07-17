Submit Release
H.R. 6160, a bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize a lifespan respite care program

H.R. 6160 would reauthorize the appropriation of $10 million each year from 2025 through 2029 to the Administration for Community Living for grants to state agencies to improve the delivery and quality of respite services for caregivers of older adults and people with disabilities. In 2024, $10 million was appropriated for those activities.

Assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts and using historical spending patterns for those activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $43 million over the 2024-2029 period and $7 million after 2029. The costs of the legislation (detailed in Table 1) fall within budget function 500 (education, training, employment, and social services).

