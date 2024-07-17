Submit Release
H.R. 5015, Seedlings for Sustainable Habitat Restoration Act of 2024

H.R. 5015 would expand the Forest Service’s authority to award grants to and enter into cooperative agreements with universities and state, local, and tribal governments to carry out ecosystem restoration and revegetation programs authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The bill also would include seedling production as an eligible practice under those programs.

The IIJA appropriated $70 million and $130 million to the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service, respectively, over the 2022-2026 period to carry out such restoration and revegetation programs nationwide. Those amounts were designated as an emergency requirement.

Based on information from the Forest Service, CBO expects that the expanded authorities under the bill could increase how fast the amounts appropriated by the IIJA are spent. Because the bill would affect previously appropriated funds, any effect on spending would be treated as direct spending. However, CBO estimates any increase in spending would be insignificant over the 2024-2034 period.  

