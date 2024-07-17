H.R. 4116, Systemic Risk Authority Transparency Act

H.R. 4116 would require several federal agencies to report to the Congress if federal banking regulators invoke an emergency determination known as the systemic risk exception. Systemic risk is the possibility that the failure of a financial business, market, or product could trigger severe financial instability in the economy. The bill would require the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Federal Reserve, the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to submit information about bank supervision, regulation, management, and recommendations to improve the safety and soundness of the industry.

Enacting H.R. 4116 would increase administrative costs for those agencies to meet the additional reporting requirements. CBO estimates that the total cost across all four agencies would be less than $500,000 over the 2024-2034 period. The budgetary treatment for those four agencies is described below: