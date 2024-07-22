Premium Domain Product.com Available for Acquisition
A Rare Opportunity to Secure an Elite Digital Asset for Industry Leaders
This super premium domain, which predated the launch of Amazon.com, represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fundamental and easily recognized digital identity for a wide range of business models.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geocentric Media, Inc. is pleased to announce the exclusive listing of the premium domain name, Product.com, for acquisition.
Release of this powerful one-word domain, acquired in 1994 prior to the launch of Amazon.com, presents a unique opportunity for the right business to leverage a highly versatile, recognizable branding asset.
About Product.com: The term "product" encompasses a wide range of meanings and applications:
1. In General: A product can be anything offered to a market to satisfy a want or need, including physical goods, services, experiences, events, persons, places, properties, organizations, information, and ideas.
2. In Marketing: A product is an item offered for sale, fulfilling consumer demands or desires, and can be a tangible good or an intangible service.
3. In Manufacturing and Economics: It refers to the end result of a manufacturing process or any goods produced by labor or effort, and in economic terms, the output of production processes of a firm, industry, or entire economy.
4. In Mathematics: A product is the result of multiplying numbers or quantities, often involved in operations with factors and multiplicands. Fred Mercaldo, one of the leading domain brokers globally, has secured the exclusive listing for Product.com.
Potential Uses for Product.com:
*E-commerce Platform: Host a marketplace for various vendors to sell their products directly to consumers.
* Product Reviews and Comparisons: Develop a central hub for consumers to find detailed reviews, comparisons, and ratings.
.* New Product Launches: Utilize the site as a launching platform for new products, offering companies a space to introduce and market their latest innovations.
* B2B Wholesale and Manufacturing Hub: Create a portal for B2B transactions, especially for wholesalers and manufacturers aiming for global markets.
* Digital Products and Software: Serve as a marketplace or repository for digital products, apps, and software solutions.
Potential Buyers: Given its broad applicability, Product.com is an attractive acquisition for major corporations and well-funded startups. Potential buyers might include leading e-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba, tech innovators like Google and Microsoft, consumer goods conglomerates like Procter & Gamble, and disruptors/challengers in on-line commerce. Acquisition
Geocentric Media is in the process of compiling a list of prospective buyers and is entertaining offers starting at $1.5 million. Held for appreciation, this fundamental domain has remained undeveloped since its acquisition, making it a pristine opportunity for branding and digital marketing.
About Fred Mercaldo:
Mercaldo owns a premier domain brokerage firm specializing in high-value, premium domains. With a track record of facilitating over $10 million in City domain sales over the past 24 months, the firm is well-equipped to handle top-tier domain transactions. In addition to his brokerage responsibilities, Mercaldo also serves as Editor and COO of NewYork.com.
For more information or to express interest in Product.com, please contact Fred Mercaldo at Fred@GeocentricMedia.com.
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
+1 602-859-3786
