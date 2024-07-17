Language & Friendship, Inc. Seeking Host Families

Language & Friendship, Inc, a Minnesota based organization, is seeking families to host students from France, Spain, or Argentina in the United States in 2019. Host families provide room, board, and hospitality. The upcoming French group will be in the US from February 2-February 23, 2019. Groups arrive in spring, winter, and summer from various countries. More information can be found on their website.
