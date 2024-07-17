Plan for weekend I-17 southbound restrictions in north Valley

PHOENIX – Drivers planning to use southbound Interstate 17 in the north Valley this weekend should budget extra time. Pavement improvement work is reducing the freeway down to one lane for three miles from State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) to Dixileta Drive.

The lane restrictions are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, and end by 5 a.m. Monday, July 22. Drivers should plan for delays, especially from afternoon into early evening on Saturday and Sunday, and may want to consider traveling through the area earlier or later.

The work continues a much-needed project to improve the ride on six miles of I-17 between Happy Valley Road and SR 74. The project has already removed the top layer of older, worn asphalt pavement and crews will smooth the concrete surface through a process called diamond grinding and additional concrete work that requires extended time to cure.

While there is no detour, ADOT encourages drivers to pack their patience, use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely as they travel on the highway through the three mile restriction. Staying on this route regardless of what a navigation app may suggest is the best way for drivers to reduce delays and avoid bringing unnecessary extra traffic in and around neighborhoods.

Weekend details:

Southbound I-17 will be restricted to one lane from State Route 74/Carefree Highway to Dixileta Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 22.

The Loop 303 ramp to southbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 22.

The SR 74/Carefree Highway ramp to southbound I-17 will be closed nightly 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. NOTE: The cloverleaf ramp to southbound I-17 will remain open.

July 17 & 18 nightly details:

Southbound I-17 will be restricted to one lane between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18. The southbound I-17 on-ramp at SR 74/Carefree Highway also will be closed during these nights. NOTE: The cloverleaf ramp to southbound I-17 will remain open. The Loop 303 on-ramp to southbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 18.



To learn more about this project and subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/i-17HappyValleySR74.

The I-17 pavement work between SR 74 and Happy Valley Road is separate from the I-17 Improvement Project currently underway north of Anthem Way. For more information about that larger project visit improvingi17.com.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.