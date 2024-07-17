U.S. Army, Marine civil affairs boosts education in Peru during Resolute Sentinel 2024

LIMA, Peru –

Exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024, a joint military exercise involving the U.S. and partner nations, aims to improve readiness and strengthen bonds through a series of humanitarian and civic assistance activities. This year's mission has taken on an added layer of importance as U.S. Army, Marine and Peruvian Air Force teams came together to focus on supporting local communities in Peru.

The team arrived with 2,380 boxes of school supplies consisting of notebooks, pencils, art materials and other essential educational tools by way of combined efforts from Peruvian and U.S. forces. It took several methods of transportation - such as military air, buses and civilian vehicles - to successfully empower students and support teachers in their efforts to provide quality education.

Recognizing the vital role education plays in the development of a community, the teams prioritized the distribution of school supplies to under-resourced schools, including five schools across Iquitos, Peru, with over 400 school kits being donated to each.

“It’s important because the school supplies that are being distributed will aid low-income families who may not have the resources to buy these vital educational tools for their children,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Giovanie Franco, 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion, CA team chief. “Teachers mentioned that some students do not come to school due to lack of these supplies – providing these supplies to students supports teachers in delivering quality education.”

The initiative is part of a broader mission to support local communities while conducting joint military exercises designed to improve readiness and cooperation between Peruvian and U.S. forces, explained U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Malvis Campbell III, 4th Civil Affairs Group Civil Information Management chief.

For the students, the impact of the donations extends beyond the initial delivery of supplies. For many, these items represent opportunities and possibilities.

“The community relation events that occur at each school leaves a lasting impression,” Franco said. “The schools that receive school supplies will help motivate children to stay in school and continue their education. This simple action will help teachers feel that they’re being heard and understood on what the needs of the children are.”

The initiative also included interactive sessions where members across the joint forces engaged with students, sharing stories about their own educational experiences and careers in the military. This exchange provided a unique opportunity for cultural interaction and mutual learning, reinforcing the human connection beyond the exercise's strategic goals.

“The presence of the U.S. and Peruvian Armed Forces in the schools of these underprivileged communities encourages the students to study and remain on the right track and pursue military, professional or technical occupations,” Campbell said. “There have been several occasions when the school staff mentioned that students may fall to illicit activities to earn income. Our presence has made an impact on these children, by children asking questions about our personal lives and professions for both U.S. and Peruvian Armed Forces. We have witnessed these students mention that they would like to be Soldiers or other respectable occupations when they grow up.”

While RS24 focuses on interoperability, readiness and regional security, the humanitarian component of the exercise is a critical aspect, demonstrating North and South America's shared commitment to being a partner in both defense and development.

“Education is a cornerstone of every community ... the importance of education in a community provides opportunities for upward social mobility, giving them the chance to reduce income inequality,” Franco said.

As the exercise continues, the Civil Affairs teams remain dedicated to its dual mission of military readiness and humanitarian assistance. Their work in Peru stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation and the positive impact the military can have on local communities of the host nation.

“The children were provided the opportunity to ask the collective Armed Forces questions firsthand on our experiences and our lives,” Campbell said. “This personal conversation between the Joint Forces and children has provided an experience and undoubtedly left an impression on the children. This will help them make positive choices for their future professions and influence them to make positive moral and ethical decisions. Opportunities like the community events are something that should be repeated continually with all our allies.”