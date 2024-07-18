D’Amore Healthcare is Now In-Network with Aetna
D’Amore Healthcare partners with Aetna to enhance mental health services for Aetna's subscribers.
Working in-network with Aetna allows us to help a large portion of the population. This is a great step toward providing accessible mental health treatment to people in need.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D’Amore Healthcare is excited to announce its new in-network partnership with Aetna, a leading provider of health insurance services. Aetna, known for its commitment to promoting wellness and health, provides comprehensive behavioral health plans that cater to a wide range of mental health needs.
— J. John Emma, President & Founder
Established in 1853, Aetna has been a pioneer in the health insurance industry, offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its members. By partnering with D’Amore Healthcare, Aetna aims to extend quality behavioral health care to its subscribers, recognizing D’Amore’s dedication to excellence in mental health treatment services.
This collaboration positions D’Amore Healthcare alongside other esteemed in-network providers such as United Health Group (including Oscar and Optum), Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Pathways, and MHN (Health Net), enhancing our ability to serve more individuals requiring top-tier mental health services.
D’Amore Healthcare, a certified psychiatric facility located in Costa Mesa, California, specializes in sub-acute residential treatment for a spectrum of mental health disorders, including Clinical Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, General Anxiety Disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Our comprehensive treatment approach includes six to eight hours of intensive group therapy daily, three weekly individual therapy sessions, and regular comprehensive psychiatric evaluations.
Our partnership with Aetna covers all levels of care provided at D'Amore Healthcare, including residential treatment and D’Amore Extended Care outpatient services, which offer Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP). This comprehensive coverage ensures that Aetna’s subscribers have access to the full spectrum of care needed for effective treatment and recovery.
Our facility is committed to creating individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. D’Amore’s expert team employs a variety of therapeutic modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Equine Therapy, Family Therapy, and Experiential Therapy, aimed at effectively managing and treating mental health disorders.
In addition to traditional therapies, D’Amore offers holistic treatments such as breathwork, yoga/sound bath therapy, and nutritional counseling, with psychiatrists available for medication management when needed.
We are proud to align with Aetna in our mission to provide exceptional mental health care and are eager to welcome Aetna’s subscribers to our facility. Together, we strive to empower individuals to overcome their mental health challenges and achieve lasting wellness.
For more information about D’Amore Healthcare and our services, please visit damorementalhealth.com or contact us at (714) 375-1110.
