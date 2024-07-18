AVAILABLE NOW: Hisense CANVASTV, A New Blend of Art and Technology

SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, announces the availability of the new CanvasTV™.

The latest product from Hisense redefines the viewing experience by harmoniously blending art, personalization, and premium picture quality, setting a new benchmark for modern home entertainment at an unbeatable price point. Available now in a 65-inch model, CanvasTV can be purchased at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart (coming soon) for $1,299.99. A 55-inch CanvasTV will also be available later this summer.

Homeowners will appreciate how CanvasTV transforms living spaces into a dynamic art gallery when not in TV mode. The television offers the perfect balance of high aesthetics and exceptional technology, delivering industry-leading picture quality at Hisense’s best-in-class value.

Featuring a 4K QLED display with Quantum Dot Color technology, Hi-Matte anti-glare screen, and 144 Hz refresh rate, viewers can enjoy vibrant, lifelike colors and silky-smooth motion. Running Google TV™, CanvasTV owners have access to thousands of movies and shows, curated recommendations, and Google Cast for seamless casting from mobile devices. By seamlessly integrating entertainment and art, CanvasTV provides an unparalleled, immersive experience that complements contemporary lifestyles.

CanvasTV Features:

-Immersive Art Mode - Art Mode curates a world of free artistic masterpieces, including abstract, modern, and renaissance styles. With a simple press of the Art Mode button on the remote, users can seamlessly switch between pre-loaded, iconic artworks and personal photographs. Additionally, users can rotate and style personal photos to create a continuously evolving artistic centerpiece.

-Dynamic Visuals and Surround Sound - 4K QLED with Quantum Dot Color delivers over a billion shades of vibrant, lifelike hues, while the Hi-Matte anti-glare display ensures clarity and vibrancy, unaffected by ambient light. The 144 Hz refresh rate provides silky-smooth motion with ALLM, VRR, and MEMC technology while multi-channel 2.0.2 surround sound system offers rich, resonant audio for an immersive experience.

-Seamless Design Personalized to Taste - CanvasTV comes with the timeless teak frame, and customers can further personalize their TV by purchasing additional frames separately. These interchangeable frames are held securely by embedded magnets, making it easy to swap them effortlessly. The UltraSlim Wall Mount ensures a flush installation for a sleek, space-efficient look.

-Entertainment for Everyone - Google TV™ provides access to 700,000+ movies, shows, live TV, and more from various apps and subscriptions, along with curated recommendations from a vast library. Enjoy a personalized experience with watchlists and profiles, including dedicated kids profiles, and easily cast content from phones or tablets with Google Cast.

Available now in a 65-inch model, CanvasTV can be purchased at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart (coming soon) for $1,299.99. A 55-inch CanvasTV will also be available later this summer.

For more information about Hisense’s latest ULED lineup, visit www.hisense-usa.com, and follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and X.

# # #

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google and Google Cast are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and UEFA EURO 2024, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 for TV shipments and No. 1 in the 100-inch TV category globally from 2022 to Q1 2024, a testament to the company’s commitment to superior product quality and the best user-centric experience.

Media Contact

Hisense USA PR

press.usa@hisense.com

Max Borges Agency for Hisense

hisenseCE@maxborgesagency.com