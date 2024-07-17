Framme Teams Up with SBC Summit to Offer Custom Merchandise to Exhibitors
A merchandise and gifting platform Framme partners up with SBC Events a premier organiser of events & conferences for the global betting and gaming industry.
Our goal is to enhance the SBC exhibitor experience by simplifying order and delivery processes for event exhibitors and by providing personalised merch and gifts that build meaningful connections.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Framme, a promotional product service and gifting platform, is excited to announce a partnership with SBC Events, a premier organiser of events and conferences for the global betting and gaming industry.
— Marko Heino, CEO of Framme
The collaboration is set to elevate the exhibitor and attendee experience at SBC's upcoming flagship event, SBC Summit, which will be hosted in Lisbon this year. With an anticipated turnout of 25,000 attendees, SBC Summit is the fastest-growing event in the industry, combining product showcases, education, and networking opportunities.
Through this collaboration, Framme will provide innovative, sustainable, and personalised merchandise, giveaways, and gifts for the event's exhibitors and sponsors.
Improved engagement and simplified deliveries
As part of the collaboration, Framme will supply customised giveaway items and event materials for SBC Summit exhibitors, helping them create memorable experiences for attendees. This includes bespoke branded merchandise, tailored giveaways, and logistical services.
The 2024 edition of the Summit will feature 600 exhibitors across dedicated zones like Sports Betting, Casino & iGaming, and Player Protection, alongside key summits such as Payment Expert, Affiliate Leaders, and ESI Lisbon.
Creating Lasting Impressions
"We are thrilled to partner with SBC Events, an organisation renowned for its impactful conferences and networking opportunities within the sports betting and iGaming sectors," said Marko Heino, CEO of Framme.
"Our goal is to enhance the exhibitor and attendee experience by simplifying order and delivery processes for event exhibitors and by providing personalised, high-quality merchandise and gifts that build meaningful connections."
Strengthening Industry Collaboration
SBC hosts several industry events annually. In addition to the SBC Summit in Lisbon, the company runs the CasinoBeats Summit (Malta), SBC Summit Rio (Brazil), SBC Summit Americas (Fort Lauderdale), Canadian Gaming Summit (Canada), SBC Summit Tbilisi (Georgia), and SBC Summit Latinoamérica (Miami, US).
By partnering with Framme’s merchandise and gifting platform, SBC aims to streamline processes for its exhibitors by providing a readily available solution and eliminating the need for extensive planning for those without trusted suppliers. This initiative will also enhance attendee satisfaction and engagement through the introduction of thoughtful and impactful giveaways.
Paul Mills, Event Director at SBC, commented, "Ensuring exceptional attendee experiences has always been a top priority for us, whether through the various networking opportunities we organize or our comprehensive conference program tailored to meet the needs of every individual in the industry.
"Teaming up with Framme marks another stride in that direction. It enables us to simplify processes for our exhibitors and empower them to leave a lasting impression on event attendees through their merchandise or customised giveaway campaigns, thereby enhancing their overall event experience."
About Framme
Framme is a promotional product service with a digital gifting platform specialising in creating personalised gifts and memorable event merchandise. By handling processes, promotional products and digital services, Framme helps iGaming companies automate VIP gifting and create strong event experiences for their audience.
About SBC Events
SBC Events stands as a premier organiser of events for the sports betting and iGaming industry. Renowned for its top-tier conferences and exhibitions, SBC gathers industry leaders, professionals, and innovators to discuss trends, exchange knowledge, and pursue new business opportunities.
For more information, please visit contact:
Framme
Marko Heino, CEO
Email: marko@framme.com
SBC Events
Paul Mills, Event Director
Email: paul@sbcgaming.com
Marko Heino
Framme
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram