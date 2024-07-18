Dave Kennedy Officially Qualifies to Challenge Don Beyer for Northern Virginia’s 8th District Congressional Seat
Arlington, VA, – Dave Kennedy proudly announces he has qualified as an Independent candidate for Northern Virginia’s 8th District Congressional seat.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Kennedy collected the required 1,000 signatures from registered 8th District voters and is poised to challenge incumbent Don Beyer in the upcoming November 5th general election.
Kennedy, a long-standing resident of Northern Virginia, is widely recognized for his unwavering commitment to community and social justice causes. His platform is focused on bread-and-butter, quality of life issues – safe streets, the dignity of a job, affordable housing, a woman's right to choose, and always backing teachers, libraries, and parents. These are the issues that hit close to home for millions of Americans and are issues that are important to residents of the 8th District. Further, Kennedy’s two sons served in the U.S. Army, his oldest having served two tours in Iraq. Kennedy is passionate when he says: “We have to find ways to support our men and women as they readjust to life back home. In fact, we need to find ways to show compassion to anyone who is disenfranchised or marginalized in our country.”
“I am honored and excited to face Don Beyer in this race,” Dave stated, “and the truth is, we need Independents in the U.S. Congress who are not beheld to party and division. Running as an Independent allows me to champion policies that genuinely reflect our community’s values and needs, free from the constraints of party politics.”
Kennedy’s campaign is grounded in a grassroots approach, prioritizing direct engagement with voters to understand and address their concerns and aspirations. His vision for Northern Virginia focuses on fostering a strong, inclusive, and economically vibrant community. “My goal is to bridge the gap between differing political views and foster cooperation for pragmatic solutions in Congress,” Kennedy added. “I am committed to addressing both local and national challenges, ensuring that our district thrives economically and socially.”
The 8th District residents will see new and fresh perspectives in Kennedy's campaign, which will provide a stark contrast to incumbent Don Beyer, who has represented the 8th District since 2015. Kennedy’s independent stance and dedication to unity offer an alternative for voters seeking effective and inclusive representation.
About Dave Kennedy:
Dave is a dedicated community leader with a career that has been devoted to advocating for federal government support for medical research, science and technology. He serves as the citizen representative and chair of the Arlington County Trespass Towing Advisory Board and is committed to stopping predatory towing practices. Dave and his wife, Barbara, are passionate in their love for over forty kids in Zambia, where they have done education and mission work – since 2015 – with children who have lost their parents to AIDS. Dave has three grown children and is a proud grandfather of one, He is a ten-year resident of Northern Virginia and lives with his wife, Barbara, and their three cats – Emme, Fun, and Cornelius.
