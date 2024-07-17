MPD Warns of Police Impersonator Using Fake Credentials in Phone and Email Scam

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam in which scammers are impersonating the police in a phone and email scam.

Scammers are impersonating members of MPD by replicating real government phone numbers to appear legitimate. The scammers are telling the victims that an arrest warrant has been issued for the victim for failure to appear at a court date or jury duty. The scammer then asks the victims to come to police headquarters and will say they are at imminent risk of arrest. The scammer will then solicit money from the victim as an alternative to being arrested. The scammers are insisting victims not tell anyone else about the call.

Recently, these scammers are sending emails with a photo of an MPD badge and a photoshopped MPD identification card. The identification card is shown in the photos below:

If you happen to receive unsolicited phone calls or emails similar in nature:

Don’t feel pressured to act. Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites.

Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites. MPD will never demand payment by phone. Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know. Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.

We remind the public that The Metropolitan Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds, bank information, or social security numbers.

For more information on scams and fraud visit: https://www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-fraud/report-fraud

Please visit the DC Courts Active Warrant List to inquire if you have an active D.C. Court arrest warrant, or contact the D.C. Courts directly at (202) 879-1010.

If you have questions about your jury summons, contact the D.C. Court Juror Office at (202) 879-4604 or by email at [email protected].

If you have been a victim of this scam in the District of Columbia, please contact the Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit at (202) 727-4159 or [email protected].

###