MyFloraDNA Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Combat Peanut Allergies with CRISPR Technology

MyFloraDNA aims to provide a safer alternative for people who suffer from peanut allergies, while also tackling critical issues in agricultural innovation.

Together, we can turn the tide against peanut allergies and unlock a future where everyone can enjoy food without fear.”
— Angel Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder of MyFloraDNa Group
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyFloraDNA Group, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative to harness CRISPR technology to address peanut allergies and global food security challenges. With the power of advanced gene-editing, MyFloraDNA aims to provide a safer alternative for the 6.1 million Americans who suffer from peanut allergies, while also tackling critical issues in agricultural innovation.

The company is now offering a unique investment opportunity through StartEngine Capital, LLC. MaxGene Bioscience is pioneering the SafePeanut Research Project, targeting the vast peanut and peanut-allergy market valued at $90.4B. Their team utilizes CRISPR technology to create non-allergenic peanuts, offering a revolutionary solution that ensures safer consumption, reduces emergencies, saves on healthcare costs, and opens up new markets.

MyFloraDNA has already raised $890,000 for MaxGene Bioscience to develop CRISPR protocols for crop enhancement. Now, they are ready to revolutionize the peanut industry and help millions of Americans with our non-allergenic peanut innovation.

"Our focus has always been on creating solutions that are not only innovative but also have a profound, positive impact on society," added Ajith Anand, CSO of MyFloraDNA. "The development of the allergy-free peanut is a testament to our vision and expertise, and we are confident it will be a game-changer in the industry. The crowdfunding platform will allow us to engage directly with our supporters and accelerate the delivery of these life-saving innovations."

About MyFloraDNA Group

MyFloraDNA Group is an innovation-driven cluster of companies including MyFloraDNA Lab and MaxGeneBioScience. They pioneer advances in plant genetics and biotechnology, using MyFloraDNA Lab’s cutting-edge research to uncover genetic insights that MaxGeneBioScience transforms into sustainable applications. Together, they improve agricultural productivity and sustainability with solutions from genetic analysis to field-ready products.

