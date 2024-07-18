COUNTDOWN TO BELLRINGER: 100 DAYS UNTIL THE COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE TO END CANCER
Thursday, July 18, 2024, marks 100 days until BellRinger, a bike ride and community movement to end cancer.
BellRinger is a ride, not a race, but we are in a race to prevent, intercept, treat, and cure cancer; and the momentum generated will resonate for years to come."
— Louis Weiner, MD, Director of Georgetown Lombardi
“BellRinger is a ride, not a race, but we are in a race to prevent, intercept, treat, and cure cancer; and the momentum generated will resonate for years to come. The urgency of our mission underscores the importance of every contribution, every Rider, and every volunteer,” explains Louis Weiner, MD, Director of Georgetown Lombardi.
2024 marks BellRinger’s third year. Riders commit to raising between $1000 and $1500 while training throughout the spring and summer to take on 25-, 50-, and 100-mile routes from Georgetown University to Gaithersburg, MD. More than 150 teams and nearly 1,000 Riders join every year, and as a community, they have raised more than $3 million since 2022. 100% of funds raised by the BellRinger community supports groundbreaking research happening every day at Georgetown Lombardi. Money raised by BellRinger has already funded three different research projects, focusing on colorectal cancer, primary brain cancers, and reducing the toxicity of cancer treatments. BellRinger aims to have more than 1000 Riders and raise more than $1.5 million in 2024.
“I hope everyone takes part in BellRinger because they will love it. You get to see people on the start line, you get that tingling feeling, and you see everyone quite literally moving towards a future where cancer doesn’t exist. It’s so inspiring and exciting to see a community united around one cause,” 25-mile BellRinger Rider Becky Edison says.
“I can’t bring my dad back, but I will have the memories made through BellRinger to live out his legacy. Once my son is old enough, along with my other kids, I can see them doing the Ride in future years. My dad taught my son, Andrew, how to ride a bike. He was scared and had challenges, but my dad got him through it. One day, he will ride in BellRinger in honor of his grandfather,” adds Justen Baxter, a 25-mile BellRinger Rider.
Since 1970, Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center has worked to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer through innovative clinical research, patient care, and community education and outreach.
All are welcome to take part in-person or virtually with BellRinger to help in the fight against cancer. Learn more at BellRinger.org.
About BellRinger
BellRinger’s name is a nod to the tradition of cancer patients ringing a bell in their cancer center to celebrate the completion of their treatment. Since its founding in 2022, BellRinger has raised over $3 million, 100% of which funds innovative cancer research at Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer, DC’s only cancer center federally designated by the National Cancer Institute. So far, BellRinger has funded three separate research labs. The Ayad Lab focuses on developing new technologies and medications for treating brain cancers. The Robbins Lab is looking at signaling pathways that cause colorectal cancer in the hopes of identifying new therapies. The Nair Lab is working to unravel the role of cellular RNA in chemotherapy to try and make cancer treatments less toxic and more effective. Learn more at BellRinger.org and follow BellRinger on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center
Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center is designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a comprehensive cancer center. A part of Georgetown University Medical Center, Georgetown Lombardi is the only comprehensive cancer center in the Washington D.C. area. It serves as the research engine for MedStar Health, Georgetown University’s clinical partner. Georgetown Lombardi is also an NCI-recognized consortium with Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center in Bergen County, New Jersey. The consortium reflects an integrated cancer research enterprise with scientists and physician-researchers from both locations. Georgetown Lombardi seeks to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer through innovative basic, translational, and clinical research, patient care, community education, and outreach to service communities throughout the Washington region, while Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center in Bergen County, New Jersey serves communities in northern New Jersey. Georgetown Lombardi is a member of the NCI Community Oncology Research Program (UG1CA239758). Georgetown Lombardi is supported in part by a National Cancer Institute Cancer Center Support Grant (P30CA051008). Connect with Georgetown Lombardi on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgetownLombardi) and X, formerly known as Twitter (@LombardiCancer).
