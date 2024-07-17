"Local Wind Energy" by Daniel Lerner: A Practical Guide to Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Lerner, a prolific inventor with over 80 U.S. patents across various engineering disciplines, offers a groundbreaking book, Local Wind Energy, providing a comprehensive and illustrated guide to creating localized, quiet, and eco-friendly wind energy solutions.
Local Wind Energy is not a vision of a distant future but a practical blueprint for today. The book explores the feasibility and implementation of localized wind energy systems that seamlessly integrate into our daily environments. Imagine wind power generators that look like modest rooftop air conditioners, silently generating power for your neighborhood. Envision micro-power grids that withstand the harshest hurricanes, ensuring continuous energy supply when it's needed most.
Through detailed illustrations, Daniel Lerner presents the existing technologies that can make this vision a reality. He shares his personal patent for a local wind turbine and provides a step-by-step visual guide to its development. Readers will learn how to leverage current technology to transform our energy landscape, incorporating wind power generation into ecologically designed buildings for a perfect blend of architecture and sustainability.
Local Wind Energy paints a picture of a future where wind power is not just a silent force but a reliable, locally sourced, and self-maintaining energy marvel.
Daniel Lerner's name is synonymous with innovation. With over 80 U.S. patents to his credit, his expertise spans multiple engineering and technology fields, including industrial meters, solar energy, cryptography, and biotechnology. His notable achievements in ultra-secure cryptography alone include 18 patents in synchronous distributed key management technology.
Guided by a lifelong passion for engineering and sustainability, Daniel has always been at the forefront of green energy innovation. His interest in renewable energy culminated in the patenting of the Multistage Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (United States Patent 11,655,789) on May 23, 2023. This turbine is designed to be quiet, safe, smart, and friendly—qualities that are essential for the widespread adoption of local wind energy.
Outside of his professional achievements, Daniel enjoys a balanced life with his five children and seven grandchildren. He starts most days kayaking on the lake, followed by meditation and a cup of unsweetened coffee. Local Wind Energy is his first book, with a second, Water Water Water - For Abundant Life and Health, currently in the works.
Daniel Lerner's passion for local wind energy stems from its potential to deliver power directly to users, providing a degree of independence rarely seen in energy markets. Despite its potential, local wind energy solutions are scarcely available. Recognizing this gap, Daniel focused on igniting the local wind energy movement. His patent for a quiet, safe, and smart local wind turbine led to the formation of a dedicated team and the development of a prototype. Writing this book is his next step in promoting global adoption of local wind energy.
While industrial wind farms are effective, their placement must be remote to avoid disrupting communities. Local wind energy, on the other hand, can transform energy markets by offering quiet, safe, and smart energy solutions to both urban and remote areas. This technology, though still emerging, has the potential to make clean energy more accessible, affordable, and easier to integrate into existing power grids. Local Wind Energy is a game-changer, poised to make renewable energy widely available and easy to own.
For more information Daniel Lerner and his works, please visit www.localwindenergy.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Local Wind Energy is not a vision of a distant future but a practical blueprint for today. The book explores the feasibility and implementation of localized wind energy systems that seamlessly integrate into our daily environments. Imagine wind power generators that look like modest rooftop air conditioners, silently generating power for your neighborhood. Envision micro-power grids that withstand the harshest hurricanes, ensuring continuous energy supply when it's needed most.
Through detailed illustrations, Daniel Lerner presents the existing technologies that can make this vision a reality. He shares his personal patent for a local wind turbine and provides a step-by-step visual guide to its development. Readers will learn how to leverage current technology to transform our energy landscape, incorporating wind power generation into ecologically designed buildings for a perfect blend of architecture and sustainability.
Local Wind Energy paints a picture of a future where wind power is not just a silent force but a reliable, locally sourced, and self-maintaining energy marvel.
Daniel Lerner's name is synonymous with innovation. With over 80 U.S. patents to his credit, his expertise spans multiple engineering and technology fields, including industrial meters, solar energy, cryptography, and biotechnology. His notable achievements in ultra-secure cryptography alone include 18 patents in synchronous distributed key management technology.
Guided by a lifelong passion for engineering and sustainability, Daniel has always been at the forefront of green energy innovation. His interest in renewable energy culminated in the patenting of the Multistage Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (United States Patent 11,655,789) on May 23, 2023. This turbine is designed to be quiet, safe, smart, and friendly—qualities that are essential for the widespread adoption of local wind energy.
Outside of his professional achievements, Daniel enjoys a balanced life with his five children and seven grandchildren. He starts most days kayaking on the lake, followed by meditation and a cup of unsweetened coffee. Local Wind Energy is his first book, with a second, Water Water Water - For Abundant Life and Health, currently in the works.
Daniel Lerner's passion for local wind energy stems from its potential to deliver power directly to users, providing a degree of independence rarely seen in energy markets. Despite its potential, local wind energy solutions are scarcely available. Recognizing this gap, Daniel focused on igniting the local wind energy movement. His patent for a quiet, safe, and smart local wind turbine led to the formation of a dedicated team and the development of a prototype. Writing this book is his next step in promoting global adoption of local wind energy.
While industrial wind farms are effective, their placement must be remote to avoid disrupting communities. Local wind energy, on the other hand, can transform energy markets by offering quiet, safe, and smart energy solutions to both urban and remote areas. This technology, though still emerging, has the potential to make clean energy more accessible, affordable, and easier to integrate into existing power grids. Local Wind Energy is a game-changer, poised to make renewable energy widely available and easy to own.
For more information Daniel Lerner and his works, please visit www.localwindenergy.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Daniel Lerner on The Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford