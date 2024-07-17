MAFFS AIRCRAFT DEPLOYED IN SUPPORT OF WILDLAND FIRE FIGHTING IN CA

At the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, U.S. Northern Command deployed two C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) from California and Colorado for wildland ﬁreﬁghting operations from Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California, over multiple ﬁres in California. Two additional aircraft will also be activated later this week from Nevada and Wyoming.

The aircraft, one each from the Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California, 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nevada, and the Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Air Forces Northern, U.S. Northern Command’s Air Component Command, will oversee the military aerial operation in support of federal and state efforts.

When requested, the MAFFS C-130 units and crews convert the C-130s into airtankers that provide a critical “surge” capability during the height of ﬁre season. The C-130 aircraft are equipped with the U.S. Forest Service’s MAFFS, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of ﬁre retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. The system slides into the back of the C-130, and retardant is released through a nozzle on the rear left side.

NIFC is the nation's support center for wildland ﬁreﬁghting. Eight different agencies and organizations are part of NIFC, including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, National Weather Service, U.S. Fire Administration, National Association of State Foresters, and state emergency response agencies.

For photos and videos of the MAFFS program, visit: www.dvidshub.net/feature/MAFFSAEG

For more information on Modular Airborne Fireﬁghting Systems, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/ﬁre/planes/maffs

NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact Continental U.S. NORAD Region- First Air Force (AFNORTH and AFSPACE) Public Affairs at (850) 283-1332.