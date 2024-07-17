(Subscription required) A unanimous First District Court of Appeal panel said the San Francisco County Superior Court improperly "stepped into the shoes of the prosecution" when it continued to cite COVID-related backlogs as a valid reason for delaying misdemeanor trials.
SF Appellate Ruling Could Mean Dismissal of Hundreds of Criminal Cases
