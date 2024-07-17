Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,871 in the last 365 days.

SF Appellate Ruling Could Mean Dismissal of Hundreds of Criminal Cases

(Subscription required) A unanimous First District Court of Appeal panel said the San Francisco County Superior Court improperly "stepped into the shoes of the prosecution" when it continued to cite COVID-related backlogs as a valid reason for delaying misdemeanor trials.

You just read:

SF Appellate Ruling Could Mean Dismissal of Hundreds of Criminal Cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more