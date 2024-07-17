Drivers are advised of an upcoming lane closure on Highway 7 between Murray Street and Stave Lake Street as construction continues to improve the commercial truck route through Mission.

Highway 7 will be reduced to single-lane-alternating traffic between Murray and Stave Lake streets from 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, through 5 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2024.

The work is necessary to stabilize the slope on the bank below the highway. The complexity of the project requires this lane closure over multiple days. A construction-zone speed limit will be in effect and drivers must obey all signage and traffic control personnel.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time or choose an alternative route.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/