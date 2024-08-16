Grand Opening Announcement for Mobility Plus Plymouth, MI

Mobility Plus is excited to announce the grand opening of our Plymouth location, and look forward to great things to come!

PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility Plus, a leader in mobility solutions across the United States, welcomes it's latest store location after their Grand Opening Ceremony on July 16th, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony for Mobility Plus Plymouth was held at their storefront located at 1052 Ann Arbor Rd. Plymouth, MI 48170, and brought together members of the community and the corporate team to welcome this new location to the Plymouth community. Mobility Plus continues to strive to bring mobility equipment and solutions to local markets, with the aim to give people their freedom of mobility again.Since 2007, Mobility Plus has focused on bringing mobility equipment into people's homes in an effort to improve quality of life. Mobility Plus Plymouth is the newest franchise location to join and provide those services to the Plymouth market. This storefront will provide the local community with direct access to mobility scooters , lift chairs, power chairs, stair lifts , ramps, fall prevention equipment, and more. With a showroom full of a variety of equipment, a capable sales team, and other helpful resources, customers can rest assured they will have proper direction and access to their needs.Members from the corporate team traveled across state lines to be present for the Grand Opening of the Plymouth location, to provide support and excitement to the location ownership. Rod Emmons and his team are eager and prepared to grow their business and provide solutions to their community. As part of the local Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, members of the Chamber attended and performed the ribbon cutting ceremony for this new business. By having the local community support, the support of Mobility Plus corporate, Plymouth is confident in their ability to bring the Mobility Plus brand to the forefront in Michigan."We want to congratulate the team of Mobility Plus Plymouth for their hard work these last few months in preparation for their Grand Opening. We know that the future is bright for this team, and we look forward to what's to come", said the CEO of Mobility Plus in response to the grand opening announcement.