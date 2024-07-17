The Calculus Project Awarded $150,000 Cummings Grant
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Calculus Project is one of 150 local nonprofits that will share in $30 million through Cummings Foundation’s major annual grants program. The Boston-based organization was selected from a total of 715 applicants during a competitive review process. It will receive $150,000 over three years.
The mission of The Calculus Project (TCP) is to use research-supported strategies to increase the representation and success of Black, Hispanic, Indigenous People of Color and low-income students in advanced mathematics. Currently serving 12 districts and 700 students TCP is growing and bridging the achievement gap in math while diversifying honors and advanced math classes.
“Too many black and brown students have historically been underrepresented in advanced math classes. This puts them at a disadvantage in pursuing post-secondary opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). I look forward to working collaboratively with the educators in districts because I know they’re as committed as I am to equity in mathematics,” says Dr. Adrian Mims Sr., Founder and CEO of TCP, a mathematician and the first in his family to attend college.
Established in 2009 at Brookline High School, we have expanded to work with 12 districts. Cummings Foundation investment will accomplish two goals: 1) ensure all districts are implementing all components of TCP and 2) grow to serve students in 16 districts in the next three years.
The Cummings $30 Million Grant Program primarily supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties, plus six communities in Norfolk County: Brookline, Dedham, Milton, Needham, Quincy, and Wellesley.
Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the areas where it owns commercial property. Its buildings are all managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. This Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 11 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.
“Greater Boston is fortunate to have a robust, dedicated, and highly capable nonprofit sector that supports and enhances the community in myriad ways,” said Cummings Foundation executive director and trustee Joyce Vyriotes. “The entire Cummings organization is thankful for their daily work to help all our neighbors thrive.”
The majority of the grant decisions were made by nearly 100 community volunteers. They worked across a variety of committees to review and discuss the proposals and then, together, determine which requests would be funded. Among these community volunteers were business and nonprofit leaders, mayors, college presidents, and experts in areas such as finance and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).
“We believe strongly that grant decisions will be more equitable when made by a diverse group of community members,” said Vyriotes. “We’re incredibly grateful to the dozens of individuals who participated in our democratized philanthropic process.”
The Foundation and volunteers first identified 150 organizations to receive three-year grants of up to $300,000 each.
The winners included first-time recipients as well as nonprofits that had previously received Cummings grants. Twenty-five of this latter group of repeat recipients were then selected by a panel of community volunteers to have their grants elevated to 10-year awards ranging from $300,000 to $1 million each.
This year’s grant recipients represent a wide variety of causes, including housing and food insecurity, workforce development, immigrant services, social justice, education, and mental health services. The nonprofits are spread across 49 different cities and towns.
Cummings Foundation has now awarded $500 million to greater Boston nonprofits. The complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners, plus nearly 2,000 previous recipients, is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.
Adrian Mims
Adrian Mims
The Calculus Project
amims@thecalculusproject.org
Equity in Math Education Matters