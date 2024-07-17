DNREC Highlights Boating Safety with New Life Rings at Woodland Beach

Displaying one of the new life rings at Woodland Beach are Citizens’ Hose Company members Keith Mapps, Fire Chief Chip Thompson, John Morgan, retired State Senator and board member Bruce C. Ennis, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Pat Emory and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. /DNREC photo.

As summer waterways become more crowded, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control underscores the importance of safety for water enthusiasts in the First State. Today, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and Smyrna’s Citizens’ Hose Company teamed up to highlight recently installed buoyant life rings at DNREC’s Woodland Beach fishing pier and boat ramp.

“Having the familiar circular life preservers close at hand can save a life when someone is in the water and in trouble,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Some of our fishing piers and boat ramps already have these life rings. With the Citizens’ Hose Company and their stalwart member and longtime president, former State Senator Bruce Ennis, we now have these rings available at Woodland Beach.”

Secretary Garvin and Delaware Natural Resources Police officers reiterated critical safety tips for boaters:

Life Jackets for Children: State law requires children aged 12 and younger to wear life jackets while underway. It's recommended for everyone on board to wear a life jacket. Those over 12 not wearing a life jacket must have one easily accessible and properly fitted on board.

Life Jackets for All: Encourage all passengers aged 13 and older to wear life jackets.

Slow No Wake Zones: Adhere to "Slow No Wake" areas to prevent accidents and damage.

Maintain Vigilance: Keep a watchful eye and maintain a safe distance from other vessels.

Navigation Lights: Ensure navigation lights are working during times of low visibility, such as rain and fog, and at night.

Safety Equipment: Carry a boating education card and required safety equipment appropriate for your vessel size, including a sound-producing device like a horn or whistle, a fire extinguisher, a Type IV throwable (such as a USCG-approved cushion or ring buoy), and navigation lights.

Canoes, Kayaks and Paddle Boards: These vessels require life jackets on board and a whistle or other sound-producing device. A flashlight is also required if operating during times of low visibility and after sunset.

Sober Operation: Alcohol use is a leading cause of fatal boating accidents. Always designate a sober operator to helm the boat.

In addition, Delaware mandates a boater safety course for individuals born on or after January 1, 1978. This course, available online, covers navigation rules, boat parts, state boating laws, and required safety equipment. Boaters must carry proof of completion, as it serves as a driver’s license on the water.

Even with safety measures, having life preservers readily available can help ensure a timely response during water rescues.

“As of 2024, this is the 138th year for the all-volunteer Citizens’ Hose Company. Since our founding in 1886, we have responded to water rescues in our area. We know time is everything,” said Senator Ennis. “That’s why Citizens’ Hose partnered with DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife to provide these throwable life rings as a vital first response while we are on our way.”

“We at Citizens’ Hose Company strive to provide the citizens of our district, the surrounding communities, and all who visit our community a safe environment,” said Smyrna’s Citizens’ Hose Company Fire Chief Chip Thompson. “These life rings are another example of us providing ‘Service for Others.’ We hope with the installation of these life rings will help a person in the water, from when they are first spotted in the water until the arrival of emergency resources or self-removal. This is a great addition to our district and we know it will make a difference.”

Funded by the Citizens’ Hose Company and installed by DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife staff, the life rings are a crucial step toward enhancing safety on Delaware’s waterways. DNREC encourages all boaters to adhere to these safety tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. More information is available at de.gov/boatsafety.

