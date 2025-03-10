Delawareans Can Buy Composters Online at a Discount Through April 3 Via DNREC Promotion

Composting food scraps along with yard waste not only reduces the amount of waste going to Delaware’s landfills, but the process also produces organic material that can be used to enrich garden soil. Encouraging Delawareans to make use of this naturally-recyclable, low-cost resource, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is promoting an online discount sale of compost bins. Through bulk purchasing, DNREC is able to offer compost bins, rain barrels and conservation accessories at reduced prices.

“This is a timely opportunity to purchase a composter if you’re considering composting in your garden,” said DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances Director Tim Ratsep. “Besides sending less waste to our landfills, you’ll have less trash to haul to the curb and, with a little time and effort, you’ll soon be making your own organic soil to help your garden grow without trips to a home improvement store to buy bagged soil or chemical fertilizers.”

The DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances has engaged BrandBuilders, a vendor contracted by the State, to administer the sale. The vendor has launched a dedicated website delaware.compostersale.com, where Delawareans can choose from a variety of composter models and rain barrels to order their choices online now through Thursday, April 3.

Residents can pick up their purchases Saturday, April 5 at these three locations:

Sussex County: Sussex Central High School: 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown (8-9:30 a.m.)

Kent County: Richardson and Robbins Building Back Lot: 89 Kings Highway, Dover (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

New Castle County: DNREC Lukens Building: 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle (2-3:30 p.m.)

DNREC also offers a backyard composting guide online, with easy to follow instructions and tips for success, and more information about composting at de.gov/composting.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances ensures Delaware’s wastes are managed to protect human life, health, safety and the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###