Updates on State Response to Severe Weather Impacts

Governor Kathy Hochul today visited the City of Rome to inspect damage caused by severe winds that caused extensive damage in the region and provided updates on the state’s response to the severe storms that have impacted the state over the last two weeks. Last night, the Governor declared a statewide State of Emergency in response to severe weather impacting communities across New York. The Governor has deployed more than 50 members of the National Guard to provide assistance.

“We are closely monitoring the impacts of severe weather events that have left devastating impacts in parts of Central New York, the North Country and the Capital Region,” Governor Hochul said. “Alongside our local partners, we are making a comprehensive effort to assess the damage and provide resources to affected regions, and I ask all New Yorkers to exercise caution and monitor forecasts as this situation unfolds.”

Impacts from yesterday’s severe weather event are being assessed in the Capital, Central, and Northern New York Regions. Two Red Cross shelters have been opened, one in Oneida County and one in Madison County. Damage assessments to buildings and property have been ongoing since last night. A number of state routes are closed particularly in the Capital, Central New York, and Northern New York regions due to downed trees and wires and flooding crews are working to re-open them.

Today, severe weather continues across New York State. Feels like temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 95°F again today, mainly across New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson, and the Capital Region. Heat advisories are in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for these areas. Chances for severe isolated thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind and flash flooding also continue on Wednesday in portions of the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Capital Region, North Country, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island. Air quality health advisories for ozone are in effect for New York City and Lower Hudson Valley areas on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.