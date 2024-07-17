Native Sons of the Golden West Contribute to the Western States Trail Museum
Native Sons donate $15,000 to the Western States Trail Museum for design and display enhancements.AUBURN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) recently donated a combined amount of $15,000 through the Historical Preservation Foundation of the NSGW and local chapter Auburn Parlor #59, NSGW to the Western States Trail Museum (WSTM) located in Auburn.
The donation is to be used by the museum to further the design, construction, and displays of this unique museum. This will bring the total from Native Sons groups to $20,000 toward this project.
The Native Sons of the Golden West, California’s leading fraternal historical society was founded in San Francisco in 1875 for the purpose of educating and preserving California’s history. Currently, there are over 1500 historical markers from the Native Sons placed from Oregon to Mexico and the Sierras to the Pacific.
The Native Sons are also responsible for recognizing, restoring, constructing, and preserving many of California’s iconic sites such as Marshall Monument in Coloma, Sutters Fort, Pioneer Monument in Truckee, and other state parks and private structures. Many of the historical sites saved by the Native Sons were later donated to the state of California as a state park or significant historical site. The Native Sons were instrumental in the founding of the California State Park system and the California Historical Resources Commission.
The Historical Preservation Foundation (HPF), a separate 501 c3 foundation of the NSGW, was founded in 2000 and has been donating to historical and educational functions, sites, and programs consisting of state, federal, and private groups. Since 2000, HPF has provided more than $1,000,000 in funding to over one hundred projects throughout California ranging from museums and cemeteries to historical buildings, placing California Historic Landmark plaques, to theaters, and many other noted historical venues and landmarks.
Its recipients for grants or matching grants have included California State Parks, National Parks, County Museums, community organizations and activities, and higher education, which would include providing scholarships for the Western Archives Institute.
Auburn Parlor #59, NSGW chartered in 1885 has increased its activity in the last 30 years in the Auburn community and in Placer County as well. The parlor has placed over twenty historical markers in the community and surrounding areas. It has constructed stamp mills and mining displays and is well known for its collection of circa 1900 horse-drawn wagons as well as two historic vehicles from the 1920s. There have been many noted Auburnites who have been members of the Native Sons of the Golden West, with one of the most noted being Wendell Robie.
The Western States Trail Museum will represent all periods of the history of the trail from Native Americans to mining, to lumber, and to modern endurance events such as the Tevis and Western States 100. The long-term plan is to include all facets of the trail from Carson City, Nevada to Sacramento, California, a capital-to-capitol endeavor. The aforementioned Wendell Robie was the driving force behind the modern activities, which also included the Sierra Ski industry. He had many accomplishments, but his most noted and one that still resonates locally and worldwide is the founding of the endurance events of the Tevis Cup.
As a member of Auburn Parlor #59 he led the first expedition over the Sierra from Auburn to Lake Tahoe in 1931 to prove that it could be done. In 1955 The Tevis Cup was born, which was a 100-mile endurance event to show that a horse had the ability to make this journey in less than 24 hours. About 20 years later the Western States 100 Endurance Run was born, now one of the oldest endurance runs in the nation. The Western States Trail Museum is preparing to tell the story of one of the most significant trails in California from many different points of view.
The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) are vital to preserving California’s history, and their efforts extend beyond historical preservation to encompass a wide range of charitable activities, embodying a deep commitment to the community and the state's well-being. The organization is responsible for placing the state’s first marker in 1890 to commemorate the discovery of gold. NSGW maintains a network of Parlors (chapters) throughout California and has rehabilitated historical sites, donating them to public stewardship.
For more news and information on the Native Sons of the Golden West, visit www.nsgw.org.
To learn more about the history of the Western States Trail Museum, visit their website at www.wstrailmuseum.org.
