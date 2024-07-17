AjMadison, The Leading Appliance Authority, Opens Its New Atlanta Showroom
Industry’s foremost appliance authority opens a Sandy Springs showroom highlighting high-end appliances with a design team to elevate the shopping experienceATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AjMadison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority, is pleased to announce the summer opening of its 4th showroom location in the USA. Located at 8725 Roswell Road and spanning 12,000 square feet, the expansive retail store will represent an unrivaled selection of over 150 brands. AjMadison was recently awarded America’s Customer Service Champions 2024 by USA Today and stands by its commitment to having the best appliance shopping experience for homeowners and trade partners alike with brands like Sub-Zero, Wolf, & Cove, Gaggenau, Thermador, Viking, La Cornue, GE, LG, KitchenAid, Bosch, Jennair, Miele, Bluestar, True Residential, Fisher and Paykel, Lynx, and Monogram. The new Atlanta showroom will accept customers by private appointment beginning Thursday, July 18, and the official store opening will be Thursday, August 22, 2024. AjMadison will feature the market's largest Sub-Zero, Wolf, & Cove display, along with a professional team of experts with decades of appliance experience. For shopping convenience, this Atlanta location showroom will be open on Sunday. The hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the showroom is closed on Saturday. For more information about the new location in Atlanta, visit https://www.ajmadison.com/showroom/atlanta/.
What began as an online business over 20 years ago, grew into the leading online retailer of appliances, with appliance showrooms in New York, Virginia, Florida, and now Georgia. AjMadison surpasses other retailers by the breadth of its offerings with a complete selection of ADA-compliant, Energy Star energy efficient, and smart appliance options, including professional-grade and luxury brands. The company’s sales team is trained and certified by brand manufacturers, giving them the ability to provide clients with skillful advice, support, and peace of mind. The AjMadison team is dedicated to serving every client, from the review of blueprints to the purchase and installation process, as well as continuity throughout the appliance’s life cycle. AjMadison provides customers with the best price point and works with clients to achieve the largest discounts with options at competitive prices. Additional information about AjMadison’s Rebate Center can be found at https://www.ajmadison.com/rebates/center.php.
AjMadison has supported the Atlanta, Georgia region for several years. The company has partnered with leading builders and developers, as well as assisting homeowners with comprehensive online retail services. After watching the web traffic grow in Atlanta, AjMadison chose the new Roswell Road location for its vibrant development and high growth potential.
With the continuing supply chain challenges for appliances and building materials, AjMadison’s IN STOCK PROMISE™ is an added benefit to both trade partners and consumers alike. Because the company has amassed such a diverse selection of quality appliances by product type, AjMadison can make the commitment to have in stock and ready to ship, an excellent selection of appliance style options. While a specific brand cannot be promised, a comparable appliance with like features can be purchased with no delivery delay. The desired price range can also be duplicated, with the appliance available and ready to ship. More about the IN STOCK PROMISE™ can be found on the company’s website.
AjMadison’s Trade Program and Services for designers, architects, contractors, and builders include a delivery concierge, on-site logistics, contract pricing, events, CEU classes, and broad exposure to projects featured across AjMadison’s platform and assets. From blueprint to installation, the company’s trade teams complete small-and-large-scale projects and have dedicated project managers to stay with each project until completion. AjMadison works with architects and designers to integrate appliance designs with custom cabinetry and layouts. To learn more about the Trade Program and sign up for exclusive trade benefits, visit: https://www.ajmadison.com/trade.
About AjMadison
With over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. In April 2024, the company was named by USA Today as one of America’s Customer Service Champions. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISE™, the company’s commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike. In November 2022, the Ask The Appliance Experts Podcast with AjMadison Pro was launched, featuring educational topics for design, and building trades. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 202-441-3607
press@heatherfreeman.com