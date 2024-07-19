Presidential Candidate Daryl Constantine Issues Statement on Assassination Attempt of President Trump
UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, Presidential Candidate Daryl Constantine spoke with members of the press and issued the following statement on the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump:
“My sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family for the tragic loss of their beloved Corey. Corey was a patriot, fireman, and a hero in the truest sense of the word. In a moment of terror and chaos, Corey Comperatore sacrificed his life to save his family, who we all join in grieving with as a nation today. Furthermore, I extend my deep sympathies to former President Donald Trump and his family for the attempt on his life, which thankfully did not succeed. If we know anything about the former president, it is that he is a tough customer and quite resilient at that, so I’m happy to hear that he is in good health and spirits.
Furthermore, I join President Biden and others in condemning any and all political violence, which is antithetical to our way of life as Americans. In his address, the president called for national unity and healing as well as a collective cooling of the temperature of our increasingly contentious national discourse. I very much appreciated his message and affirmed the sentiment, which I took as sincere. But I also think he missed an opportunity to show that leadership in action by being more balanced when referencing examples of violence to condemn. That felt a little tone-deaf, certainly considering the current circumstances. Notwithstanding, I think it is fair to say that we in the public arena all can and must do better. As it relates to my campaign I intend to move forward with a spirit of grace and humility along with a renewed focus on building bridges in unexpected places.
This is the latest and most horrible in a long chain of warning signs which speak to the increasingly fragile state of our union. We now know that had the bullet been fired just a moment sooner it likely would have hit its mark, which could have been the beginning of something unimaginable. It is a miracle that the former President survived which is a sign from God that he is still at work in America. We have been given a second chance as a nation to turn back from the cliff and find a productive, peaceful way forward. I pray that God uses my campaign to help in that process.”
When pressed for an update on his campaign he alluded to a pair of important announcements on the horizon.
“I’ll be putting something out coming days which will outline our core strategy and path to victory. I’m also currently looking at potential VPs, which will be an important and fun thing to share with the American people when we get that sorted out. Today the focus is on the victims of this attack and their families.”
Mr. Constantine declines social media and urges supporters to engage directly with the campaign through its website www.constantine2024.com. Media inquiries are directed to reach the campaign at support@constantine2024.com.
Daryl Constantine
