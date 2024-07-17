17 July – Day of International Criminal Justice

SLOVENIA, July 17 - States have the primary responsibility to prosecute perpetrators but are sometimes unwilling or unable to do so independently and impartially. In such cases, the investigation and prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression are carried out by the International Criminal Court based on the powers conferred upon it by 124 States Parties from all parts of the world and in accordance with the principle of complementarity.

The International Criminal Court establishes the criminal responsibility of individuals in accordance with legal standards, thereby making an important contribution to the global fight against impunity. It is vital that it acts independently, impartially and professionally in all situations it deals with, including Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Venezuela and elsewhere, wherever its action is needed. It is an important building block for lasting peace and security and for the restoration of trust and reconciliation after the end of hostilities and conflicts. Consequently, the ICC needs the strong support and cooperation of the States Parties to the Rome Statute, other members of the international community, international organisations and civil society in ending impunity and ensuring justice.

This year's Day of International Criminal Justice is dedicated to the victims of atrocities. Every crime has many victims, both individuals and societies, who are dehumanised by atrocities. The Rome Statute system provides the legal and de facto framework to ensure the participation of victims in the proceedings of the International Criminal Court, to seek justice, restore dignity, provide reparation and commemorate the millions of victims. It serves as a reminder of the loss of human life and the lasting disability caused by crimes.