Pulsara Welcomes New Member to Board of Directors

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsara, the leading communication and logistics platform that unites care teams across organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Webster, Kestra Medical Technologies President and CEO, to its Board of Directors.

With a distinguished career in healthcare leadership, Webster brings a wealth of experience and expertise to bolster Pulsara's continued growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Board of Directors,” said James Woodson, MD, Founder and CEO of Pulsara. “His leadership experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we expand our reach and enhance our platform. Brian's insights will help us navigate the ever-evolving healthcare landscape and drive our purpose to improve the lives of people in need and those who serve them.”

With over three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Brian Webster currently serves as President and CEO of Kestra Medical Technologies, a medical device and digital healthcare company. Before his tenure at Kestra, Webster was the CEO of Physio-Control, a global leader in emergency medical response solutions.

Under his leadership, Physio-Control expanded its global market presence and developed groundbreaking technologies that positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In 2016, Stryker acquired Physio-Control for $1.28 billion.

Webster's unparalleled experience in leading high-performing teams and his deep understanding of the healthcare industry will be instrumental in guiding Pulsara as it revolutionizes patient care coordination. His proven track record in driving business growth and his commitment to enhancing patient outcomes align perfectly with Pulsara's mission.

"I’m honored to join the Pulsara Board of Directors," said Webster. "Pulsara's innovative approach to improving healthcare communication and coordination is transforming patient care. I look forward to contributing to the company's vision and working alongside a talented team dedicated to significantly impacting patients and caregivers."

Dale Pearson, President of Pulsara—and a former executive at Physio-Control—also praised Webster’s appointment to the board. "Having collaborated with Brian in the past, I have witnessed firsthand his exceptional leadership and strategic vision. His ability to drive innovation and improve operational efficiencies is exceptional. I am confident that his contributions to Pulsara will be transformative as we strive to set new standards in healthcare communication."

About Pulsara

It’s about people. During the most critical moments in life, Pulsara unites distributed teams and fragmented technologies as dynamic events evolve on a scalable communications and logistics platform, improving the lives of people in need and those who serve them.

We envision a world where needless suffering is eliminated because communities can unite and communicate without friction. Pulsara customers report average reductions in treatment times of between 22% and 68%. For more information, visit www.pulsara.com.