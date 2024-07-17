Restoring the Pack River Delta for people and wildlife

Key benefits of the project for the public include a new access site with a boat ramp, new and improved waterfowl hunting areas and opportunities, quicker access to fishing areas and ample opportunities for bird and other wildlife watching.

Pete Rust, Mitigation Staff Biologist in the Panhandle Region said, “The hope is that people use it. That they get out and explore and spend time with their families enjoying the incredible natural resources of Idaho.”

The public isn’t the only beneficiary of the project. In fact, wildlife populations stand to benefit the most. The project largely consisted of creating new islands that were slowly eroded since the construction and operation of Albeni Falls Dam in the mid-1950s.

To avoid the same challenges this time around, all new islands were constructed with two factors in mind: wildlife habitat and erosion protection. Waterfowl of all species will find the new islands a welcoming respite compared to what was available before – complete with small wetland pools, native plants, ample cover and quick access to bigger water. To avoid the potential for erosion, all islands were planted with native vegetation and then rimmed with native willow trees and rock.

The work was only recently completed and may look barren for now, but after a couple of growing seasons the entire delta with its new islands will be sight to behold.

For those wishing to use motorized watercraft in the new restoration area, please be aware that per Bonner County ordinance, the area of the Pack River from the Burlington Northern Railroad Bridge upstream to the Highway 200 bridge over the Pack River is a no wake zone. Additionally, motorized watercraft are prohibited upstream of the Highway 200 bridge.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions.

