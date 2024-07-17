From Supplier to Patient

The graphic depicts how a drug moves through the supply chain. A drug starts with the active pharmaceutical ingredient supplier and on to the manufacturer. Typically, the drug moves from the manufacturer to a wholesale drug distributor before it goes to the pharmacy or hospital and finally to the patient. In some cases, a drug may move from the API supplier to manufacturer, then it moves to a repackager and either to a primary and/or a secondary wholesale distributor before the drug moves to the pharmacy or hospital and finally to the patient.

